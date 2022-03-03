March's top tipples: Celebrating margaritas, RedMart's new pink gin

Brighten your happy hour with the new Muyu liqueurs on offer at Mandarin Oriental's Mo Bar, which was ranked No. 36 in last year's World's 50 Best Bars list.

The Amazon-inspired sips are the creation of internationally acclaimed bartenders Monica Berg, Alex Kratena and Simone Caporal, using a perfumer's philosophy.

Each tipple can be enjoyed neat ($18++), but Mo Bar's bartenders will also be happy to offer pairing suggestions ($22+).

The floral-inspired Jasmine Verte has notes of jasmine, yuzu and neroli, and matches well with champagne or gin.

Meanwhile, the zesty Chinotto Nero, with its accents of oak moss, curacao orange and cacao, makes a great highball with tonic water.

Citrus fans might also enjoy the earthy Vetiver Gris, which carries grapefruit notes around a woody base of vetiver and cedarwood. Try it with pink grapefruit soda and perhaps a splash of bitter aperitif.

Where: Mo Bar, Level 4 Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue

Open: 3 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Fridays), noon to 10.30pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Info: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com or call 6885-3500

