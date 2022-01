SINGAPORE - After producing gin, vodka and rum in Singapore successfully, distilleries here are turning their attention to making whisky.

One of them, Compendium Spirits, launched its Hom Mali Rice Whiskey in November last year, while Brass Lion Distillery has had a cask of whisky ageing in its distillery in Alexandra Terrace since September 2019. It has not decided when it will bottle the whisky, made with malted barley.