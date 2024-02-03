Find the perfect caterer with FoodLine

FoodLine is a one-stop catering platform that provides updated reviews of caterers, connects users with more than 480 caterers and cake shops. PICTURE: FOODLINE.SG
SPH subscribers have access to a suite of FoodLine promotions which you can use for Chinese New Year. PICTURE: FOODLINE.SG
Don’t waste your calories on bad catering! Just use FoodLine, a one-stop catering platform that provides updated reviews of caterers, connects users with more than 480 caterers and cake shops, and offers tingkat and bento services.

Based in Singapore, FoodLine simplifies catering with dependable service and a wide range of options.

SPH subscribers now have access to a suite of FoodLine promotions.

Take $5 off when you spend $50, and $12 off when you spend $120. You can also enjoy free delivery when you spend at least $50 on cakes, and $10 off when you spend $100 on gift vouchers and baby full-month vouchers.

Simply visit stsub.sph.com.sg/foodline and select the desired FoodLine promotion to redeem the promo code. Promotions are valid until Dec 31 and cannot be combined with other discounts, offers, promotions, loyalty programmes and/or vouchers.

