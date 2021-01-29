Events and listings: Food, gigs, shopping

SINGAPORE -Book a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, or indulge in festive fun at Frasers Property malls.

FOOD & DRINK

Mr Bean's Festive Snacks Promotion

For a limited time, enjoy Mr Bean's soy treats - Pineapple Tarts, Macadamia Nut Cookies, Almond Suji Cookies, Lychee Cookies and Smoked Vegetarian Jerky - at a promotional price. Purchase any three tins of goodies for $56.80 (usual price is $65.40) and receive an exclusive Mr Bean bag and a set of red packets; or buy five tins for $86.80 (usual price is $109) and receive two bags and two sets of red packet.

WHERE Mr Bean outlets and the BeanMyDay website

WHEN Till Jan 31

Hard Rock Cafe's Golden Prosperous Menu

Ring in the Chinese New Year with dishes such as Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng Salad ($26.95) and Braised Ox Cheek with Gold Flakes & Red Wine Sauce ($39.95), as well as cocktails (from $18.95). Also check out the limited-edition Chinese New Year pins on sale.

WHERE Hard Rock Cafe Singapore. Hpl House 02-01, 50 Cuscaden Road; Hard Rock Cafe Sentosa, Resorts World Sentosa 01-209, The Forum, 26 Sentosa Gateway

MRT Orchard / Harbourfront

WHEN Feb 1 to 14, 11.30am to 9.30pm

INFO Hard Rock Cafe Singapore website

Chimichanga's Valentine's Day Platter for Two



Indulgent Platter for Two. PHOTO: CHIMICHANGA MEXICAN RESTAURANT



Targeted at budget-conscious couples, the Mexican restaurant's Indulgent Platter for Two ($99+) comes with half a dozen oysters, a half Boston lobster grilled with garlic-butter, 220g Carne Asada rib-eye steak, amarillo rice, pico de gallo and greens as well as a bottle of prosecco or wine. Add $30 for a piece of pan-seared rich foie gras and two scoops of artisanal ice-cream.

WHERE Chimichanga Little India, 35 Dunlop Street; Chimichanga Holland Village, 01-01/02 Holland Piazza, 3 Lorong Liput

MRT Rochor / Holland Village

WHEN Feb 14, 5 to 10.30pm

INFO To book, go to Chimichanga (Little India) or Chimichanga (Holland Village) website

Valentine's Day at Brasserie Les Saveurs



A Saccharine Valentine's Day at Brasserie Les Saveurs.

PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE



Executive chef Thibault Chiumenti and his team are presenting a six-course French menu (from $289++ a couple). Mains highlights include Brittany Turbot with Clam Veloute and Artichoke "En Barigoule" and Duck Breast & Foie Gras with Heirloom Carrots and Sauce à l'orange. Dessert is a Red Fruit and Guanaja Chocolate Mousse.

WHERE Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT Orchard

WHEN Feb 14, 6.30 to 10.30pm

INFO Brasserie Les Saveurs website

Four-course Valentine's Dinner at The Salon



Forever & Always Valentine's Four-Course Specials. PHOTO: HOTEL FORT CANNING, THE SALON RESTAURANT



Kick off your meal with Succulent Char-grilled Chicken Salad with Zesty Passion fruit Dressing , followed by a Creamy Lobster Bisque Soup. For mains, choose between Crusty Pan-fried Seabass with red cabbage, fondant potatoes and sweet red wine reduction; and Juicy Wagyu sirloin steak with buttery truffle mash and sauce Diane. End the meal with a Chocolate mousse dome infused with raspberry coulis.

WHERE Hotel Fort Canning, 11 Canning Walk

MRT Fort Canning

WHEN Feb 13 to 15

PRICE $188++ a couple (includes two glasses of Prosecco)

TEL 6799-8809

INFO E-mail thesalon@hfcsingapore.com

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Mount Faber



Experience Love On Cloud 9 at Mount Faber. PHOTO: ONE FABER GROUP



One Faber Group presents one-night-only Valentine's Day menus across its three venues at Mount Faber Peak - Cable Car Sky Dining, Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro and Dusk Restaurant & Bar. The menus, conceptualised by executive chef Kenny Yeo, will feature classic Western dishes with a modern Asian twist. There will also be a live cotton candy stand and the sweet treat will be served to diners at Arbora and Dusk.

WHERE 109 Mount Faber Peak

MRT Harbourfront, from 5.30pm

WHEN Feb 14

PRICE Cable Car Sky Dining's Stardust Cabin: $348++ a couple; Arbora Hilltop Garden & Bistro: $258++ a couple; Dusk Restaurant & Bar: $288++ a couple

INFO: One Faber Group website

Creative Insurgence x NADA present Valentine Vendetta - The Blind Date Edition



Creative Insurgence x NADA present Valentine Vendetta - The Blind Date Edition. PHOTO: CREATIVE INSURGENCE



The 10th edition of singles party Valentine Vendetta moves away from its party set-up to a sit-down dinner. Diners are required to fill up a form for better matches. Singles will be placed at a table of eight.

WHERE Chimi's, 01-01 NTUC Centre, One Marina Boulevard

MRT Raffles Place

WHEN Feb 14, 6 to 9pm

ADMISSION $28 (includes trio of tacos and a complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink) via bit.ly/3qVxErD

GIGS

Solid Glow Live



Solid Glow Live. PHOTO: SMU



This 11/2-hour online performance is part of celebrations for SMU Patron's Day 2021. The line-up includes top local acts Tabitha Nauser, Yung Raja The Freshman and Annette Lee, as well as SMU's award-winning student performing clubs.

WHEN Jan 29, 8pm

ADMISSION Free

INFO SMU Patron's Day 2021 website

OTHERS

Celebrate CNY at Frasers Property Malls



Wish your friends and loved ones a prosperous and joyous Chinese New Year with these thoughtfully decorated red packets and festive carrier bags. PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY



Shoppers at malls under Frasers Property - which include Causeway Point, Changi City Point and Tiong Bahru Plaza - can take part in a variety of in-mall activities, contests, workshops and social media contests. Rewards and redemptions are up for grabs.

WHERE Participating Frasers Property malls

WHEN Till Feb 11

INFO Frasers Experience website