Events and listings: Festive food deals, video game exhibition, STPI workshops

SINGAPORE - Grab festive food deals, check out a video game exhibition at the ArtScience Museum, or sign up for a workshop at STPI.

Food & drink

York Hotel



PHOTO: WHITE ROSE CAFÉ, YORK HOTEL



Two specially curated gourmet bundles - York's Festive Gourmet Bundle ($268) and York's Celebration Bundle ($168) - are available for takeaway. Both are good for four to five people. Other items on the takeaway menu include Seafood Harvest in a Bag ($95), Salt-Crusted Salmon ($72), Slipper Lobster Pie ($70) and Crab Bisque with Cognac ($38). Order three days in advance. DBS/POSB, UOB and HSBC cardholders enjoy 10 per cent off festive takeaway orders.

Where: White Rose Cafe, York Hotel, 21 Mount Elizabeth

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Jan 2, 11am to 8pm daily

Tel: 6737-0511

Info: York Hotel website

Capella



PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE



Enjoy the hotel's Festive Afternoon Tea set (from $110 for two persons) from the comfort of home. Tuck into sandwiches and seasonal treats, and sip on two blends of tea from the Organic Wellness Tea selections, such as The Beauty Blend and The Circulation Blend. Order 24 hours in advance. Available for delivery and takeaway only.

Where: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Dec 31, noon to 9pm daily

Tel: 6591-5046

Info: Email knolls.singapore@capellahotels.com or go to this website

Orchard Hotel Singapore



PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE



Takeaway offerings include Rendang Roast Turkey ($168), Hickory Smoked Barbeque Pork Ribs ($68) and Chempedak Log Cake ($68, 1kg). For dining in, The Orchard Cafe's Festive Feast Buffets (from $68 a person for lunch, from $88 for dinner; second diner gets 50 per cent off) feature items such as freshly shucked oysters, lobsters and sashimi as well as roasted and grilled dishes. Cantonese restaurant Hua Ting is also serving a six-course festive set menu (from $108). Or enjoy a handcrafted three-tier Festive Afternoon Tea Set ($68 for two persons) at Bar Intermezzo.

Where: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Dec 31, noon to 10pm daily

Tel: 6739-6577

Info: festive.ohs@millenniumhotels.com or go to this website

Shake Sha ck



PHOTO: SHAKE SHACK



The fast casual restaurant chain's fan favourite, Christmas Cookie Shake ($8.80), returns along with a new Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake ($8.80). For an alcoholic beverage, there is the fruity Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut Mini Bottle Champagne ($28 for a 20cl bottle with any purchase from the Black Truffle Menu).

Where: Shake Shack outlets

When: Till Dec 30

Info: Shake Shack website

Grand Copthorne Waterfront



PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT



Take home meats such as Honey Baked Ham ($98 for 2kg) or sweet treats like the mushroom-shaped Ivory Chocolate Earl Grey Cake ($68 for 1kg). If you prefer to dine in, go for a festive buffet (from $72++) at Food Capital or Josper Grill, or a six-course Christmas Omakase meal ($198++) at Grissini.

Where: Grand Copthorne Waterfront, 392 Havelock Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Till Jan 1, 11am to 9pm Tuesdays to Sundays

Tel: 6233-1338

Info: dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com or Grand Copthorne Waterfront website

Resorts World Sentosa



PHOTOS: CURATE CUCINA PISANA, TABLE65



Restaurants at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) are dishing out festive feasts. For example, enjoy a four-course menu ($148++ a person) at the newly opened Curate Cucina Pisana, which includes Cervo e Castagne, a classic venison striploin Christmas dish. At Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, two diners can share the Signature Meat Platter ($188++)or Grilled Seafood Platter ($148++).

Where: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

MRT: HabourFront

When: Till Jan 2

Info: Resorts World Sentosa website

Momolato Cafe



PHOTOS: MOMOLATO CAFE



Home-grown gelato brand Momolato is offering Christmas bundles of gelato and popsicles in unique flavours. The Signature Bundle ($48.90) includes three 280ml gelato flavours and four fruit popsicles, while The Keto Bundle ($59.90) comes with three 280ml Keto gelato flavors and four no-added sugar/Keto fruit popsicles. Also available are Christmas Keto Gelato Cakes ($82 each) in Nama Chocolate or Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel.

Where: Momolato cafe, 34 Haji Lane

MRT: Bugis

When: Till Jan 2, 10am to 11.30pm daily

Tel: 888-37968

Info: Momolato cafe's website

Zafferano



PHOTO: ZAFFERANO



The Italian restaurant is offering three- and five-course dinner set menus on Dec 24 and 25, featuring the house-made tagliolini pasta with Hokkaido scallops and Hokkaido baffun sea urchin. On Dec 25 and 26, Christmas Brunch will be served, with dishes such as Lobster stuffed ravioli and Roast beef with brussel sprouts and red currant jus - along with free-flow champagne, wines and soft drinks.

Where: Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

When: Dec 24 to 26, noon to 10.30pm

Price: Three-course dinner set menu (5.30 to 7pm): $128++. Five-course set menu (from 5.30pm): $188++. Christmas Brunch (noon to 3pm): from $128++

Tel: 6509-1488

Info: info@zafferano.sg or Zafferano Italian Restaurant & Lounge's website

Green Common



PHOTO: GREEN COMMON SINGAPORE



The Christmas Set Menu (from $35 a person) comprises four courses of plant-based dishes such as Butternut Pumpkin Soup and Omni Golden Fishless Taco with Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries. Takeaways are available and priced at $49 for two people, $90 for four and $130 for six.

Where: Green Common Singapore, VivoCity 01-169/170, 1 HarbourFront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Till Dec 31

Tel: 6513-5808

Info: Green Common Singapore website

Elemen



PHOTO: ELEMEN



The eight-course Santa-Licious Menu ($42.80++ a person) includes dishes such as Mushroom Carpaccio, Jolly Christmas Pasta and Truffle Snow Blanket. For dessert, dig into Matcha Tea-Ramisu and sip on a glass of Merry Berry Sea Salt Fizz.

Where: Elemen Outlets

When: Till Dec 31. Lunch: 11.30am to 4.00pm; Dinner: 5.30 to 10pm

Info: enquiry@elemen.com.sg or go to Elemen's website

Sunday Luxe Series: A Peruvian Christmas



PHOTO: AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY



Chef-founders Daniel Chavez and Tamara Chavez of Peruvian restaurant Canchita has put together a menu of Peruvian classics for this event, which will feature high tea, a fine-dining dinner, a masterclass by chef Chavez and other curated workshops. Organised by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy.

Where: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy, 28 Tai Seng Street

MRT: Tai Seng

When: Dec 19, noon to 8.30pm

Price: $25 to $90

Tel: 6416-6688

Info: At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy website

Exhibitions

SeniKita 2021



PHOTO: SENIKITA 2021



This exhibition showcases the works of artists in the Malay community - including Art R-eev, Dino Hafian and Jaleela Niaz.

Where: Kamal Arts Gallery, Wisma Geylang Serai 04-05, 1 Engku Aman Turn

MRT: Paya Lebar

When: Till Jan 2, 10am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Kamal Arts Gallery website

Nam June Paik: The Future is Now



PHOTO: COURTESY OF NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE



This National Gallery Singapore show is dedicated to the late Korean-American artist Nam June Paik, who predicted the future of communication and the Internet. Discover the expansive range of his works through 180 installations, projections, video sculptures and other inventive contraptions.

Where: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

MRT: City Hall / Raffles Place / Clarke Quay

When: Till March 27, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: From $15. SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be used

Info: National Gallery Singapore website

Virtual Realms: Videogames Transformed



PHOTO: ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM



On display at this multi-sensorial exhibition are six large-scale and immersive installations created by some of the world's leading video-game developers together with top media design studios. The show is organised and curated by the Barbican Centre, a performing arts venue in London; guest-curated by celebrated game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi; and co-produced with Singapore's ArtScience Museum and Melbourne Museum.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Jan 9, 2022, 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Singapore residents: Adult: $16, child: $12

Info: ArtScience Museum website

Jews of Singapore Museum



PHOTO: JEWS OF SINGAPORE MUSEUM



The museum has opened its permanent exhibition titled The Jews of Singapore. It traces the 200-year history of the local Jewish community andspotlights notable Jewish community leaders such as politician and lawyer David Marshall and businessman Manasseh Meyer.

Where: Jacob Ballas Centre, 24 Waterloo Street

MRT: Bencoolen

When: Till Jan 1. Mondays to Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays: 10am to 6pm; Fridays: 10am to noon; closed on Saturdays and Jewish religious holidays

Admission: Free

Info: Jews of Singapore Museum website

Comedy

Delta Force Improv's Pre-Christmas Improvaganza



PHOTO: DELTA FORCE IMPROV



Local comedy group Delta Force Improv is putting on a Christmas-themed show. The group is known for their genre-bending and outrageously inventive long-form improv and sketch comedy.

Where: Crane - The Herencia, 46 Kim Yam Road

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 22, 7.30 to 9.30pm

Admission: $20

Info: Delta Force Improv's Pre-Christmas Improvaganza website

Classes

Drypoint Class: Traditional Games



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



In this workshop, participants will learn to scratch images of their favourite traditional games - such as five stones and chapteh - onto an acrylic sheet, and then pull a print from them. Templates will be provided.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 18 and 19, 11am to 12.30pm, 1 to 2.30pm or 3.30 to 5pm

Admission: $35

Info: STPI website

Kueh-kueh Kecil with Suye



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



Using soft clay, participants will learn fundamental clay sculpting techniques to create four types of traditional kueh and a wicker tray. They will get to bring home their works. All tools and materials will be provided.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 18, 11.30am to 2pm

Admission: $100

Info: STPI website

Jam with Tangram



PHOTO: STPI CREATIVE WORKSHOP AND GALLERY



Learn to create a tangram puzzle board made entirely of paper, which you can bring home along with a limited edition gift.

Where: STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay

MRT: Fort Canning

When: Dec 18 and 19, 11am to 12.30pm, 1.30 to 3pm, or 3.30 to 5pm

Admission: $100

Info: STPI website

Charity

tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run



PHOTO: TOKIDOKI X AIA BETTER LIVES CHARITY RUN



AIA Singapore and Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki presents the first ever tokidoki-themed charity run in South-east Asia. Complete missions at tokidoki-themed routes across Singapore to win exclusive prizes and/or run anywhere at your own pace using the 42Race app to unlock character badges and rewards. From Dec 17 to 20, participants can head to Sentosa to complete missions and accumulate points via the 42Race app by scanning the QR codes at various locations, and stand to win lucky draw prizes. There will also be meet-and-greet sessions with tokidoki characters.

Where: Sentosa Island

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 17 to Jan 31

Admission: From $45 a person

Info: tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run website

Others

Careers Connect On-the-Go

This mobile extension of Workforce Singapore's Careers Connect Centres brings basic career advice and information nearer to the heartland.

Where: Lot One Shoppers' Mall, Main Atrium, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4; Open space between Block 480 and 484, Tampines Street 44

MRT: Choa Chu Kang; Tampines East

When: Lot One: Dec 17 to 19, 10.30am to 8.30pm. Tampines: Dec 20 to 23, 9.30am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: Workforce Singapore website

