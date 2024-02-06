Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days: Japanese film about man who cleans public toilets is Oscar contender

NEW YORK – A film about a man who cleans public toilets in Tokyo and is perfectly content with his life was a big winner at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Praised for its moving depiction of finding beauty and bliss in the ordinary, Perfect Days won the festival’s Best Actor gong for its Japanese star Koji Yakusho and was nominated for the highest prize, the Palme d’Or.

Directed by acclaimed German film-maker Wim Wenders, the drama is now in the running for Best International Feature at the Oscars in March – Japan’s first entry helmed by a foreigner. It opens exclusively at The Projector on Feb 8.

At a screening in New York in late 2023, Wenders – who co-wrote the movie with Japanese writer-producer Takuma Takasaki – says it all began with the country’s toilets.

The director, known for the road movie Paris, Texas (1984) and the romantic fantasy drama Wings Of Desire (1987), has long had a close connection with Japan.

He made two documentaries there: Tokyo-Ga (1985), about Japanese film-maker Yasujiro Ozu, and Notebook On Cities And Clothes (1989), about fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

And Wenders was feeling “very homesick for Tokyo” when he received an invitation to visit the city again in 2022.

The authorities in the Shibuya district wanted him to make a series of short films about The Tokyo Toilet project, an initiative launched in 2018 to rehabilitate the image of public toilets there by getting top architects to redesign them.

“But I wasn’t all that interested in doing these short documentaries, and I realised there was something much bigger behind what I saw,” Wenders recalls.

“So I suggested doing a fictional story instead, and I thought I’d just talked myself out of a nice job. But they said, ‘Great’,” says the 78-year-old, who was thrice nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, including for Buena Vista Social Club (1999), a film about Cuban music.