Six takeaways from the Oscar nominations

PARK CITY, United States - Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were unveiled on Jan 23, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leading the way on 13 nods.

Here are six key takeaways from the Oscars announcement:

Unstoppable ‘Oppenheimer’?

It has, by the account of many pundits, been a remarkably strong year for film, with 2023 easily offering the most packed lineup of commercial and critical hits since before the pandemic.

That strength makes the seemingly unstoppable awards success of Nolan’s Oppenheimer all the more impressive.

The film earned rave reviews on its release last summer, and ranked third at the global box office with US$950 million (S$1.2 billion) – behind only Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.