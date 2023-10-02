Where is Blackpink headed?

SEOUL - Will Blackpink continue or will the group disband? Are the members moving to a different label or will they go independent?

Rumors have been swirling as K-pop’s biggest girl group and its agency, YG Entertainment, remain silent on the future, despite their seven-year contract having apparently reached the end of its term in August.

Last Tuesday, it was reported Jennie and Jisoo had established their own independent labels, though YG Entertainment denied to confirm the reports.

“Nothing has been settled regarding Blackpink’s contract renewal or future activity,” was YG’s latest update on the issue released Wednesday, a reiteration of what it has been repeating over the past few months.

The company responded similarly around a week prior, when another local report claimed only Rose from the foursome had renewed her contract with YG. The rest would find new labels and set aside six months a year for group activities, the report from Sports Seoul stated. YG had said then that “nothing is confirmed and we’re still undergoing negotiations.”

The reports may sound groundless, but every little move the members make - or don’t make - is fanning rumors that may hint at Blackpink’s future.

Local media even spotlighted Lisa’s recent solo trip to Paris. News reports pointed out that, unusually, she was not accompanied by anyone from YG Entertainment, presumably as she had not renewed her contract with the firm.

Rumors also circulated that Thai member Lisa, who has the biggest overseas fandom among the group, may be in the market for a foreign label.

Whether the four decide to stay together at YG or if each of them will seek out a new home, public anticipation leans on their extension as a group.

In the past, even the most popular groups would disband or become inactive at the notorious seven-year mark when the individual members would depart for new labels in pursuit of solo careers.

These days, it’s become more common for groups to either renew their contracts, as in the case of Seventeen and BTS, or remain as a group despite being affiliated to different labels, like GOT7 and 2PM.

It is also likely that YG would refrain from announcing the end of Blackpink, which remains its biggest brand and profit-maker.

Investment research analysed that the earnings surprise YG saw in the first quarter -- a 457 percent increase in operating profit and 118 percent in sales on-year -- was driven by the band’s yearlong “Born Pink” world tour that kicked off in Oct 2022.

A report from Hyundai Motor Securities last Wednesday predicted the departure of any Blackpink member could deal a fatal blow to the K-pop powerhouse, with sales from the quartet dropping to below 50 per cent of the current level if more than two members leave the agency.