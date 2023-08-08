K-pop’s Blackpink celebrate 7th anniversary with throwback photos

Blackpink members took to Instagram to share throwback photos while reminiscing about their time together. PHOTOS: ROSES_ARE_ROSIE/INSTAGRAM, LALALALISA_M/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

SEOUL – “My heart is so full,” Rose wrote on Instagram, reflecting on her seven-year journey as a member of top K-pop girl group Blackpink.

They officially debuted on Aug 8 in 2016.

“Thank you, Blackpink, for being such a blessing in my life. I have been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist,” the singer added, posting photos of herself with her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa.

The 26-year-old also thanked their agency YG Entertainment, music producer Teddy Park and Blackpink fans.

“I cannot express my gratitude for every single person who has been a part of this seven-year journey with us four... @blackpinkofficial is officially seven years old today.”

The other three members also took to Instagram to share throwback photos, expressing their gratitude and love for their fans, affectionately called Blinks, while reminiscing about their time together.

Jennie, 27, posted old photos with the caption: “7 Years with @blackpinkofficial. I love us. I love Blackpink. I love Blinks.”

Jisoo, 28, kept hers short: “Blackpink is always in your area.”

Lisa, 26, wished herself a “Happy 7th anniversary”, saying that “seven” is one of her favourite numbers. “I hope this year will be a lucky one for us,” she added.

The quartet will continue its Born Pink world tour in the United States, starting with New Jersey on Friday.

According to The Korea Times, Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment said videos looking back on Blackpink’s journey will be shown in several American cities, including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

