Blackpink’s Lisa may leave label: Report

SEOUL - Lisa of Blackpink might not renew her contract with label YG Entertainment that expires in August, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

The two parties have not been able to reach an agreement, and a Chinese agency which requested to remain anonymous tipped off the media that the label told the company that it cannot arrange any activity for the artist from August and on due to the uncertainty surrounding the contract.

YG Entertainment said that it was because of the group’s tour and Lisa’s individual activities and has nothing to do with the contract, following the report.

The rest of the bandmates are still in talks with the label, but are likely to renew their contracts.

Separately, some international media claimed that Lisa is dating Frederic Arnault, chief executive of Tag Heuer and son of LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault.

She was spotted with him at a restaurant in Paris where the group will hold a concert on Saturday. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK