US rock band Foo Fighters introduce Josh Freese as their new drummer

NEW YORK - The Foo Fighters introduced a new drummer, Josh Freese, just before the release of their album next month and their first tour since the death last year of the American rock band’s previous drummer, Taylor Hawkins, which devastated the group and their fans.

Freese, 50, was featured on Sunday in an hour-long streamed rehearsal, Preparing Music For Concerts, which featured a mix of jokes, surprise cameos by other drummers and a couple of poodles.

It started with the group’s lead singer, Dave Grohl, and other members of the band standing around with their instruments in a darkened studio, bantering about whether any of them ever punched someone onstage.

Suddenly there is a knock on the door. There are greetings of “Hey!” as Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, enters. He gestures with his drumsticks.

“There’s a white Mercedes blocking me,” he says, and then leaves.

Then Motley Crue’s drummer, Tommy Lee, bursts in, carrying bags of P.F. Chang’s Chinese takeout. Cheers all around.

“Put it in the kitchen for us,” Grohl says.

Danny Carey, from Tool, is the next to come through the door, twirling his drumsticks in one hand and in the other, clutching a leash tethering a pair of large poodles that he says he has just groomed. He then leaves.

This, apparently, was a buildup to the appearance of Freese. The poodles are part of his family, according to his Instagram posts. He has also posted about his excitement over P.F. Chang’s.

A frustrated voice suddenly calls out from the darkness, from someone who had seemingly had enough of the intrusions: “Excuse me!”

The camera swings in his direction. It was Freese, seated behind an array of drums.

“Guys, could we just like, I don’t know, play a song? Or two? Something?”

And they did.

The successive appearances of one top rock drummer followed by another were a way to tease the big news after, as American trade publication Variety reported, the band went to “great lengths” not to reveal the identity of their new drummer.

Freese is a veteran drummer who has performed with The Offspring, Sting, Weezer, Nine Inch Nails and others.