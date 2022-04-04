Grammys: Foo Fighters win three awards, one week after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death

The Foo Fighters won prizes for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. PHOTO: AFP
LAS VEGAS (AFP) - The Foo Fighters won all three Grammys they were nominated for Sunday (April 3), just over a week after the rock band's drummer Taylor Hawkins died unexpectedly.

No one from the band appeared at the Grammys, though a tribute to Hawkins - who was found dead in a hotel in the Colombian capital Bogota shortly before a planned performance - is anticipated during the televised gala.

On Sunday, the Foo Fighters won prizes for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

The wins come just days after the group, founded by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, cancelled all planned tour dates.

Preliminary toxicology tests found that Hawkins, 50, had drugs including opioids in his system before he died, but Colombian investigators did not specify whether the mix caused his death.

As part of one of the world's most influential and critically lauded alternative rock bands, Hawkins was known for his on-stage charisma and classic rock-inspired beats, which he once said were influenced by legends like Phil Collins and Queen's Roger Taylor.

The Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary last year in a pandemic-delayed tour and had most recently produced Studio 666, a rock-and-roll horror movie.

