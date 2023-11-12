US rock band Aerosmith bring sweet emotion to Japan with fish-shaped pastry

TOKYO – When Aerosmith announced their farewell tour after half a century of belting out rock hits, fans in Japan were disappointed to learn that they did not make the cut.

But the American rock band, known for songs such as Sweet Emotion (1975) and Walk This Way (1975), may have done the next best thing: a pastry in the shape of a fish.

Known as taiyaki, the beloved Japanese treat is usually stuffed with red-bean paste and served hot. Sales of the limited Aerosmith-edition snacks with apple filling began on Saturday at 38 Naruto Taiyaki Honpo shops across Japan, at 300 yen (S$2.70) apiece.

The collaboration came complete with news releases by the franchise and Universal Music Japan, a PDF listing the shops and a customised paper bag for the sweets.

As part of a promotional campaign for the band’s latest greatest hits album, 10 people posting “#Aerosmithtaiyaki” (in Japanese) will win limited-edition towels.