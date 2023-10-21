From The Rolling Stones to The Wynners: Music stars in their 70s and 80s still in the spotlight

SINGAPORE – Rock and pop music used to be the domain of the young, but veteran musicians are proving that age is just a number.

Some of the biggest stars of the 1960s, such as The Rolling Stones, are in their 70s and 80s – and they are still rocking stages around the world and making new music.

While some veterans such as Bruce Springsteen, 74, and Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler, 75, have had to cancel or postpone shows for health reasons, others like Bob Dylan, 82, have tours that run until 2024.

Here are some stars with unusually lengthy music careers that have outlasted those of their peers and, in many cases, their juniors too.

1. The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger, 80, Keith Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76

A prominent rock album released last week was by one of the music industry’s most senior bands.

On Friday, British band The Rolling Stones released the highly anticipated Hackney Diamonds, their 26th album in a career that dates back to 1962.

Now down to a trio – singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the album is the band’s first new LP since drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021.

Over the last seven decades, they have survived multiple tragedies, such as the deaths of other band members, including troubled former leader Brian Jones, who died of drowning in 1969.

Not content with just being creatively productive in the studio, the band still have enough fire in their bellies to rock stages around the world. In 2022, they went on a 14-date European tour that featured shows in massive arenas, drawing a total of 712,000 fans and racking up US$121 million (S$166 million) at the box office.

2. Paul McCartney, 81, and Ringo Starr, 83