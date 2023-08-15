Top YouTuber MrBeast bites off more than he can chew with ‘ghost kitchen’ lawsuit

PARIS – It is Sept 4, 2022, and around 10,000 people are shouting “Beast, Beast, Beast” in a shopping mall in New Jersey, the United States. American YouTuber MrBeast is on his way to launch his first burger restaurant, and the crowd is hysterical.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, was building out his global MrBeast Burger business from its origins as a product made in “ghost kitchens” available only on delivery apps.

But he has since had a dramatic change of heart.

Donaldson, 25, recently crowned the world’s most popular YouTuber with more than 170 million subscribers, launched a legal case in late July against the burgers’ suppliers to end the deal.

The court filings include choice quotes from customers: “One New York reviewer, echoing the sentiments of thousands, stated that MrBeast Burger was ‘the absolute worst burger I’ve ever eaten in my entire life. It was like eating spoonfuls of garlic powder’.”

The ghost kitchen firm, Virtual Dining Concepts, countersued last week for US$100 million (S$135.7 million) in damages.

“This court case is a signal for a lot of other influencers,” said Ms Jess Flack, founder of influencer marketing agency Ubiquitous.

She said it marked the fizzling out of influencers’ relationships with ghost kitchens, forged during the pandemic when lockdowns kept millions at home and closed restaurants across the world.

Analysts predicted ghost kitchens were the next big thing. Market research outfit Euromonitor International said the sector could be worth US$1 trillion by 2030.

Forecasts like this might have egged on those like Donaldson, as the path from entertainment to catering is well trodden.

Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and others had a pop with the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain, actor George Clooney flogs his own tequila and rapper Emimen hawks spaghetti from a hole-in-the-wall in Detroit.

But Ms Flack points out that Donaldson’s position is more tricky than those other luminaries.

“For someone like MrBeast, his entire career is based on his brand,” she said. “He’s not like an actor or a singer or a rapper like Eminem, who has a career to fall back on.”

From that point of view, she said, it made perfect sense for him to “implode” MrBeast Burger over the bad reviews.