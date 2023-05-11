Singaporean who won $13,000 in MrBeast’s Instagram giveaway wants to share her art with more people

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean visual artist won more than $13,000 on Thursday in a social media giveaway, courtesy of popular American YouTuber MrBeast.

Ms Sheryl Tan, who also goes by Meyyen, was one of 10 winners of the giveaway hosted by Mr Jimmy Donaldson – better known as MrBeast – in celebration of his 25th birthday.

He first offered to gift US$10,000 ($13,280) each to five people who followed him, shared his Instagram post and tagged their friends, but later announced that he would pick 10 winners following Instagram’s removal of his initial post.

Ms Tan told The Straits Times that she took part in the contest after her friend tagged her.

In addition to sharing MrBeast’s post, the 32-year-old on Wednesday also posted an artwork of herself holding a briefcase full of cash – the way MrBeast appeared in his post.

“I had recreated Mr Beast’s giveaway picture in my art style because I have a soft spot for campy things,” Ms Tan said, adding: “And I’d like to believe that led me to unconsciously manifesting this win.”

Ms Tan’s illustration, which has clocked more than 7,500 likes in less than a day, has also won praise from netizens.

“I’m also really glad that the artwork I had drawn resonated with so many people,” said the artist, who is also a graphic designer whose works have been exhibited in places like the Singapore Art Museum.

On Sunday, MrBeast posted a picture of himself with a briefcase full of cash on his Instagram page and announced his birthday giveaway.

The YouTuber, whose channel boasts 152 million subscribers, is known for doling out generous cash prizes to participants and unwitting bystanders in his videos.

Another channel under MrBeast, Beast Philanthropy, documents his efforts in “making the world a better place” by helping the hungry, homeless and unemployed.

According to the channel’s webpage, his philanthropic activities are funded by his advertising revenue, merchandise sales and sponsorship deals.

In 2021, MrBeast recreated his own version of the popular Netflix series Squid Game, which featured a grand cash prize of US$456,000.

In his most recent YouTube video on Sunday, he distributed more than US$3 million worth of hearing aids to 1,000 people.

Initial post removed by Instagram