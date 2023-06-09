TikTok clip of Cristiano Ronaldo looking annoyed next to former actress Wong Li Lin goes viral

SINGAPORE – A TikTok clip of Cristiano Ronaldo, shot while the Portuguese football star was in town last week, has gone viral.

In the video, a visibly annoyed Ronaldo, 38, was seen next to former actress Wong Li Lin, 50, who held him by the arm.

They were standing at the front of a group of people holding up a banner for a photo and there was some jostling. Ronaldo was in Singapore to support a series of youth scholarships established by his long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim.

TikTokker @khan_7yt, who shared the video on Tuesday, said: “From watching this clip, you can see that Cristiano Ronaldo is very visibly irritated. Why is that the case?

“I think it’s because he is asking his security guards to move away, which when you analyse the video properly is I think is the main reason he looks so irritated.”

The TikTokker, who was at the event at Singapore Botanic Gardens on June 2, went on: “Or is it No. 2, because Wong Li Lin, the ‘aunty’ you guys have been calling in the comment section, was touching Ronaldo’s arm and he was a bit agitated about that?”

The video has since gone viral, racking up close to 230,000 views in two days.

The comment section contained many replies calling out Wong for touching Ronaldo and invading his personal space.

“Why that aunty kept pulling him? I would be irritated,” wrote one netizen.

Others tried to explain away his annoyance, writing: “Basically he is upset. Why so simple task and everyone cannot get in position and jostling non-stop?”

Some said the hot weather might have made him cranky, while a few made references to Wong’s former acting career.

“Wait, this video is new? Seeing Wong Li Lin made it look like it’s from the 1990s,” joked one commenter.

The star of cop drama Triple Nine (1995 to 1999), who has not been acting since 2018, is the chief executive of Mint Media Sports, which is owned by Mr Lim and acquired Ronaldo’s image rights in 2015.