Cristiano Ronaldo lets his hands do the talking in game of padel at VJC

SINGAPORE – A whirlwind tour of Singapore ended on Saturday for Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portugal football star entertaining fans not with his feet, but his hands instead.

Over 1,000 youth and adult volunteers at Victoria Junior College (VJC) caught a glimpse of his prowess with a racket and ball as he took part in a game of padel.

Padel is a mix between tennis and squash which is played in doubles on an enclosed court.

There was no trophy at stake but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was his usual competitive self, first playing against two youth before taking on Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Wincing whenever he missed a volley or a shot, Ronaldo grinned when he scored a point, raising his arms in delight to the cheers of the crowd.

Praksheeta Kuppusamy, 17, was one of the lucky students who was able to compete against Ronaldo in padel.

The VJC tennis player said: “It is such an unbelievable experience to get the opportunity to play against him. From what we heard, it was going to be a very friendly match but he came in and started whacking the ball. He was serious.

“He is so inspiring and makes me want to do much better in my tennis training.”

Ronaldo mania was evident on Saturday as hundreds of fans gathered outside the school’s main gate three hours before his arrival – despite the rumbling thunder – to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Inside the school compound, his security detail had their hands full trying to contain a crowd that mobbed him from the moment he arrived just after 5pm, till he left at around 5.30pm.

The 38-year-old, who made a US$200 million (S$270.4 million) move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January, is in town to support two youth scholarships funded by long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim, in what is dubbed a #BeSIUPER weekend.