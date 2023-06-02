Cristiano Ronaldo takes centre stage at Singapore Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE – Human chatter, the odd barks from dogs, calming vibrations of the mini water features and buzzing from cicadas – these are the usual sounds heard on regular days at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

But on Friday, there was an unfamiliar cry of “Siu” that reverberated around the area as over 50 fans and about 200 beneficiaries of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship welcomed football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Singapore’s first Unesco World Heritage Site.

“Siu”, which means “yes” in Spanish, has become the 38-year-old Portuguese forward’s iconic roar whenever he scores a goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who made a US$200 million (S$270.4 million) move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January, is in town to support two youth scholarships funded by long-time friend and philanthropist Peter Lim, in what is dubbed a #BeSIUPER weekend.

On Friday, Ronaldo made a whirlwind, 15-minute appearance as he arrived in a grey top, black Nike shorts and black trainers shortly after 5.15pm, flanked by his entourage and security detail.