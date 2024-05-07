Tickets to jazz-pop singer Laufey’s Singapore concert sold out in 10 minutes upon release

SINGAPORE - Tickets to Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey’s upcoming Singapore concert sold out soon after they went on general sale on May 7.

The 25-year-old Grammy-winning jazz-pop singer – who has been credited for repackaging the genre for Gen Z – is set to return to perform at Singapore Expo Hall 7 on Sept 4. Her last gig here at Pasir Panjang Power Station in June 2023 was also sold out.

Fans on social media are calling for organiser Live Nation to add another date. According to posts on Instagram, tickets were already unavailable 10 minutes after they went on sale to the general public at noon. Fans also commented online that pre-sale tickets for Live Nation members that went on sale on May 6 were hard to get too.

The concert’s ticketing page on Ticketmaster did not indicate how many tickets were available, but according to the Singapore Expo website, Hall 7 has a capacity of up to 6,700 people. It is not uncommon for the maximum capacity to be reduced based on the stage and seating configurations.

Like with many sold-out concerts in Singapore, resellers promptly listed tickets on online platforms Carousell and Viagogo.

The official ticketing page on Ticketmaster states that prices start at $98. On Carousell, resold tickets were being offered for as much as $598, while Viagogo has listings priced at up to $1,232.

Laufey, whose name is pronounced “lay-vay”, first came to prominence with the release of her 2021 debut EP, Typical Of Me. She released her first album, Everything I Know About Love, the following year.

Her sophomore album Bewitched (2023) was a critical and commercial success. It won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards in February, and topped the American jazz charts. She released a reissue of the album, Bewitched: The Goddess Edition, in March.

Laufey’s Singapore show is part of her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour (Asia & Australia), which includes stops in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Manila.