Japanese musician Kitaro to perform in Singapore in June

Kitaro is set to perform hits from his illustrious career at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on June 25 and 26. PHOTO: AUX MEDIA GROUP
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
Mar 22, 2024, 06:33 PM
Published
Mar 22, 2024, 06:00 PM

SINGAPORE - Japanese musician-composer Kitaro will return to Singapore in June for his first concert here in seven years.

The Grammy- and Golden Globe-winning artiste is set to perform hits from his illustrious career at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on June 25 and 26. Tickets from $128 to $388 go on sale on March 22 from 2pm.

The Best Of Kitaro Live In Singapore 2024 is part of his world tour, which includes stops in Malaysia.

The 71-year-old, whose real name is Masanori Takahashi, will also be the headline act at the Rainforest World Music Festival 2024 held in Sarawak, Malaysia from June 28 to 30.

With a music career spanning more than 40 years, Kitaro is one of the most popular and influential new age artistes of all time, with multiple albums and scores that blur the lines between classical, jazz, rock, new age and world music genres.

Kitaro gained recognition in the 1980s for his Silk Road soundtracks, characterised by lush textures and gentle melodies. Signing with Geffen Records in 1986 propelled him to new heights, leading to collaborations with American percussionist Mickey Hart and English-American singer-songwriter Jon Anderson.

Kitaro’s work on American director Oliver Stone’s war film Heaven & Earth (1993) earned him a Golden Globe for Best Original Score in 1994. He won his first Grammy in the Best New Age Album category for Thinking Of You (1999).

Book it/The Best Of Kitaro Live In Singapore 2024

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
When: June 25 and 26, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $128 to $388 go on sale on March 22 from 2pm at Marina Bay Sands Ticketing (https://www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/the-best-of-kitaro-world-tour.html) and Sistic (https://sistic.com.sg/events/kitaro0624)

More On This Topic
After Taylor Swift, who will be the next to sell out concerts in Singapore?
Singapore and Indonesia talk of co-hosting big concerts, other events. Are they ready for it?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top