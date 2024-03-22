Japanese musician Kitaro to perform in Singapore in June

SINGAPORE - Japanese musician-composer Kitaro will return to Singapore in June for his first concert here in seven years.

The Grammy- and Golden Globe-winning artiste is set to perform hits from his illustrious career at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on June 25 and 26. Tickets from $128 to $388 go on sale on March 22 from 2pm.

The Best Of Kitaro Live In Singapore 2024 is part of his world tour, which includes stops in Malaysia.

The 71-year-old, whose real name is Masanori Takahashi, will also be the headline act at the Rainforest World Music Festival 2024 held in Sarawak, Malaysia from June 28 to 30.

With a music career spanning more than 40 years, Kitaro is one of the most popular and influential new age artistes of all time, with multiple albums and scores that blur the lines between classical, jazz, rock, new age and world music genres.

Kitaro gained recognition in the 1980s for his Silk Road soundtracks, characterised by lush textures and gentle melodies. Signing with Geffen Records in 1986 propelled him to new heights, leading to collaborations with American percussionist Mickey Hart and English-American singer-songwriter Jon Anderson.

Kitaro’s work on American director Oliver Stone’s war film Heaven & Earth (1993) earned him a Golden Globe for Best Original Score in 1994. He won his first Grammy in the Best New Age Album category for Thinking Of You (1999).

Book it/The Best Of Kitaro Live In Singapore 2024

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: June 25 and 26, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $128 to $388 go on sale on March 22 from 2pm at Marina Bay Sands Ticketing (https://www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/the-best-of-kitaro-world-tour.html) and Sistic (https://sistic.com.sg/events/kitaro0624)