Malaysian jazz-pop queen Sheila Majid’s music from past decades finds Gen Z audience

SINGAPORE – When Malaysian jazz-pop singer Sheila Majid performed at music festivals in Indonesia recently, she did not recognise many of the other acts on the bill.

But the 58-year-old’s teenage daughters were excited.

“My children said to me, ‘Wow, ma, you’re playing with so-and-so’, and I went, ‘Who are these people?’ That’s when I knew that these are young performers because my children know them,” she says in a Zoom interview.

Sheila’s songs, which include hits dating back to the 1980s, are seeing a resurgence among Gen Z fans.

“I’m from a totally different era, so I was surprised to see 15- and 16-year-olds jumping to Sinaran (Rays),” she says of her hit from her 1986 album Emosi (Emotion), adding that she also discovered that DJs have been playing her songs at dance music festivals attended by young audiences.

Sheila’s fans of all ages in Singapore will get to watch her perform live, too, at The Star Theatre on Oct 20. She last did a show here at the same venue in 2018.

This upcoming gig will be different from her previous concerts in Singapore, she promises, as her songs will be given a big band makeover, focusing more on the jazz elements in her music and less on pop.

The jazz orchestra backing her is made up of more than 20 musicians led by acclaimed Malaysian music director Mac Chew.

In March, she played a similar, big band-style show in Kuala Lumpur, her first major solo concert since the pandemic.

She followed it up with another big band gig in Sabah in August.

It feels good to be performing again after a long break due to the Covid-19 outbreak, she says.

Her calendar these days is packed, as she does regular corporate and private performances besides her large-scale concerts.