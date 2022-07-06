Thor hits four: Norse god's fourth solo film uses love to bring the thunder

SINGAPORE - With the release of Thor: Love And Thunder, a record has been reached: The superhero, as played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character to get four solo movies.

In Hollywood, a mix of business and personal decisions determines a character's longevity. Captain America's Chris Evans, for example, chose to leave the MCU to work in theatre and other films.

Hemsworth, who has played Thor in eight films (four solos and four as part of the Avengers team), and Mr Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, drill into the reasons the Norse god has stuck around for so long.

The two, along with Hemsworth's co-stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, were speaking to the media last week at an online global press conference.

Australian actor Hemsworth, 38, says in the third solo movie, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the hammer-wielding hero got a much-needed injection of goofiness.

In Ragnarok, New Zealand director Taika Waititi made Thor Odinson the god more like Hemsworth the person. "He brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. It was exciting and new and fresh. It's something Thor didn't have in the original films," he says.

The first two films, Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013), took deep dives into comic-book Norse lore. The hero was an angsty prince embroiled in the politics and wars of his empire.

Mr Feige, 49, who also serves as producer, says the reborn Thor in Ragnarok happened after his team saw that most Marvel heroes with solo movies tend to have human and mostly American origins. They include Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Dr Stephen Strange (Dr Strange) and Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel).

Unlike them, Thor was born a deity.

"For so long, we said, 'Well, he's a Norse god. How do we make him relatable?' And we spent so much time making sure that audiences connected with him. But they are so with him now that, yes, we could go on towards a part four," says Mr Feige.

Thor's relatability makeover included making Asgard, Thor's realm, a place filled with vulnerable families. The god was also surrounded by comic-relief types, such as the large, sweet-natured warrior Korg (voiced by Waititi), the drunk mercenary Valkyrie (Thompson) and a confused Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

In the new film, Gorr (Bale), a being who hates all gods, threatens the stability of the universe because he has found a way to murder them. Thor, now fit again after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), finds allies to counter Gorr. His companions include Valkyrie, Korg and former lover Jane Foster (Portman), now gifted with superpowers and given the name Mighty Thor.