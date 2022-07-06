Four things to know before watching Thor: Love And Thunder

1. Gorr and the Necrosword

Gorr (Christian Bale), villain of Thor: Love And Thunder, has a comic-book backstory that is skimmed over in the film. That does not matter because all one needs to know is that he resides on a planet that worships a god who abandons his worshippers at the worst time.

A vengeance-seeking Gorr finds the Necrosword, a weapon made of the same shape-shifting shadow material that formed the helmet worn by Thor's sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

The stage is set for a showdown.

On the side of the protectors is Thor (Chris Hemsworth), armed with the axe Stormbreaker, and Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), carrying the hammer Mjolnir. Against them is Gorr The God Butcher, bent on killing all gods - including Thor - with his dark weapon.

2. Thor since Avengers: Endgame