At The Movies: Thor: Love And Thunder is a fun, silly antidote to superhero overload

Thor: Love And Thunder

PG13, 119 minutes, opens on July 7

4 stars

The story: After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds some peace as a casual member of the Guardians Of The Galaxy team. A new threat comes in the form of Gorr (Christian Bale), a being seeking to annihilate every god. When Gorr's quest for vengeance comes to New Asgard, Thor has to act, with help from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), gentle giant Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now granted superpowers.

Two reasons to watch the fourth Thor solo movie:

1. It is a superhero movie by a film-maker who is sceptical about superheroes

Director and co-writer Waititi does not shy away from the source comic book's notion that the universe is packed with bickering, selfish deities who are too busy taking care of their own needs to worry about humans.

The only god who seems to care is Thor, but then, starting with the Waititi-directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the Norse god has become an extreme-sports bro with a conscience - he will do the right thing, especially if it is a grand, glorious gesture with a chance for wanton destruction. And what are superheroes if not deities?

The film suggests that no rational superhuman would yoke himself or herself to the burden of duty. Instead, he or she would be accruing power, popularity and having consequence-free fun. If you could wield the magical axe Stormbreaker like Thor, you, too, would crave a good smash-up.

2. It is a buoyant, self-contained space romp

You do not need to watch any show on Disney+ to fully enjoy this one, nor wrap your head around complex cosmologies or multiversal madness.

The first act comes at you fast - there are quick sketches of Gorr's origins and Foster's levelling up to superhero status to become Mighty Thor.

Once that is out of the way, Thor's troupe of heroes, on board a ridiculous boat hauled by screaming cosmic goats, heads to the stars.