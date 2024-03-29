The Life List: Danson Tang and other Asian male stars who came clean about their secret kids

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actor Danson Tang is only the latest Asian male celebrity who chose to conceal fatherhood, belatedly disclosing in November 2023 that he has an 11-year-old son with an ex-girlfriend.

Four months later, reports surfaced that he also shares a two-year-old son with his current fiancee.

Whether it is to protect the privacy of their non-celebrity partners or keep up the appearance of being single and available, several stars have successfully hidden their offspring from the glare of the media. But inevitably, in show business, secrets tumble out.

Others who have dropped similar bombshells over the years include Wu Chun, Hu Ge, Chen Kun and Zhang Yujian, who all shocked fans by suddenly announcing they are actually fathers.

1. Danson Tang

The 39-year-old rose to fame in the 2000s with Taiwanese idol dramas such as KO One (2005 to 2006) and The X-Family (2007).

He returned to the spotlight in mid-2023 when he took part in the third season of Chinese reality singing show Call Me By Fire, and made headlines after proposing to his girlfriend, Taiwanese-American actress Becky Su, 26, during the finale in November 2023.