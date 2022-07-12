Elon Musk, Nick Cannon and other celebrities who have fathered multiple children

Also sharing Musk's fatherhood goals is American rapper-actor Cannon, who chimed in to Musk's tweet, saying: "Right there with you, my brother."

Cannon has had kids with five different women, only one of whom he married but eventually divorced, and is expecting two more bundles of joy.

And none of them were accidents, he has claimed.

He is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his former wife, pop star Mariah Carey, has five-year-old Golden and two-year-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

He also fathered a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, but the child died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

After the tragic loss, Cannon, who has said that he does not feel monogamy is healthy, announced he would be celibate for a while and reportedly went for a vasectomy consultation.

Obviously, that was short-lived.

In January, Cannon revealed another little one is on the way with model Bre Tiesi, due in the coming weeks.

He is also expecting another child with De La Rosa, due in October.

You really cannot keep a man like Cannon down. At least, not until he turns 45, the age when he feels he "should chill".

On the Big Tigger Morning Show, he got candid about what it is like to co-parent with multiple women.

Asked if "all the baby mamas get along", he replied: "They don't have to, they all get along with me."

When the radio host brought up that Cannon takes maternity photos with each of the mothers, Cannon said he believes "everyone deserves that".

"I don't keep secrets. They know how I move. I multitask," he added.

As for whether he sees any additional kids in his future, he quipped: "Isn't there always?I just want to be responsible as a father... The best I can possibly be, and lean into it.

"I love children, but I wasn't setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it."

On Instagram, Cannon jokingly hyped up his profile piece in a recent issue of Men's Health magazine by posting: "We discuss that there is nothing more healthy than a virile man. Go forth and multiply."

In the article itself, he opened up about how he stays present in each of his kids' lives and takes immense pride in it.

He said: "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be. If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime. When I am (in the same city, I'm) driving my kids to school, making sure I pick them up."

He added: "Making sure I'm there for all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything - from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

Alec Baldwin, 64

Kid count: Seven, with one on the way