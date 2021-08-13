Actor Kim Yong-gun, 75, reconciles with girlfriend, 36, over their secret child

SEOUL - South Korean veteran actor Kim Yong-gun, 75, has reconciled with his girlfriend, who is 39 years his junior, after she sued him in July for allegedly trying to force her to get an abortion.

According to South Korean news portal Dispatch, Kim met the unnamed woman, 36, in Seoul last week to resolve the misunderstanding between them.

They held a one-and-a-half-hour discussion, in which Kim apologised to her for not considering her feelings initially and sought her forgiveness.

The woman, whom Kim met at a party in 2008 when he was 62 and she was 23, had told him in March this year that she was pregnant with his child.

However, he had reportedly expressed his hope that she get an abortion, saying he would not be able to take care of the child due to his advanced age.

The woman was angry that she had to terminate the pregnancy after being his secret lover for 13 years. She sued him in court on July 24 for allegedly coercing her into having an abortion.

According to Dispatch, Kim told her last week he would support her during the pregnancy and add their child to his family register after the child is born. He would also provide her with child support.

Her lawyer said she would withdraw the lawsuit against Kim and concentrate on her pregnancy after the "sincere conversation" with him.

Kim was married to his non-celebrity wife from 1977 until their divorce in 1996. They have two sons - actors Ha Jung-woo, 43, and Cha Hyun-woo, 41.

Ha, whose real name is Kim Sung-hoon, is known for starring in movies such as Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and Ashfall (2019). He was in the news on Tuesday (Aug 10) after he admitted in court to the illegal use of propofol - an anaesthetic drug - in 2019.