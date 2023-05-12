The Life List: Black Knight star Song Seung-heon loves taking wefies on set

SINGAPORE – In the year 2071, air pollution has killed off most of the human population and oxygen masks are now required in order to survive.

South Korea has become a desert and a brutal dystopia with a strict class system. Those deemed important enough are stamped with a QR code that allows them to receive necessities, while those without, termed refugees, are left to fend for themselves.

Deliverymen, who deliver oxygen to people and fend off bandits snatching supplies, have become crucial to the world.

That is the story of the new K-drama Black Knight, which premieres on Netflix on Friday and stars South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin (Our Blues, 2022) as the legendary deliveryman known only as 5-8.

At night, however, he transforms into a “black knight” – a protector of the refugees – who is working to take down Cheonmyeong Group, the corporation that controls the oxygen supply of the world.

While the show may be fictional, the issue of pollution, mask-wearing and climate change is not. And the cast members say Black Knight has heightened their awareness of such issues.

“Until recently, we were all wearing masks, so this felt like a probable future to me,” Kim, 33, says at a press event on Wednesday with regional media.

Co-star Song Seung-heon, 46, adds: “During filming, I thought about how we really do take fresh air for granted when it’s so scarce and such a critical resource in this series. We really can’t take it for granted.

“We know that there is climate change, we know that ice is melting, but we don’t treat it as such a big deal and we stay very complacent. But a lot of experts tell us this could be very destructive. Black Knight is my way of raising awareness of environmental changes and I hope it does the same for other people too.”

Kim, Song, actor Kang You-seok and actress Esom share four things about Black Knight.

1. Dry, decrepit world