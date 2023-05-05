The Life List: Lee Dong-wook fights himself in K-drama sequel Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938

SINGAPORE – South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook is going back in time.

The success of his fantasy romance series Tale Of The Nine Tailed (2020) has spawned a sequel, Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938, which sends the leading man to the year 1938.

Lee, 41, reprises his role of Lee Yeon, a man whose true form is a 1,000-year-old gumiho, or nine-tailed fox. South Korean actor Kim Bum, 33, also returns as Lee Yeon’s estranged half-brother Lee Rang, this time sporting longer, wilder hair.

Kim So-yeon and Ryu Kyung-soo, newcomers to the series, play mountain gods and long-time friends of Lee Yeon.

Unsure why he has crash-landed in a different era, Lee Yeon is desperate to return to the modern day. But there are debts to be repaid and enemies to confront, including the angry, depressed version of himself in 1938.

In a video call with regional media, the cast reveals five things about the new K-drama, which premieres on Saturday on Prime Video.

1. Less romance, more action

The love of Lee Yeon’s life, Nam Ji-ah – played by actress Jo Bo-ah in the first series, who is not appearing in the sequel – is in the present day while Lee Yeon is stuck in the past, but he will not be having flings in a different time period.

“I’m going back in time as a married man to Ji-ah and my love stands very firm,” says Lee.

Without a leading couple and romantic arc, fans can look forward to bigger, better action.

Kim Bum says: “The time period is different and we added new characters, which means there will be a greater scale of action to look forward to. With the period setting, where we would have been in cars in the modern day, we’ll now be riding horses and using guns and other weapons that fit the particular time.”