Dystopian drama Silo parallels the pandemic horror of being locked in, says star Rebecca Ferguson

LOS ANGELES – The new post-apocalyptic drama Silo envisions a future in which the air on earth is so toxic that the last surviving humans must live in an underground silo.

But nothing is quite as it seems in this giant structure, where life is governed by repressive laws, information is tightly controlled and disobedience means being cast outside – effectively a death sentence.

Based on the 2011 best-selling Silo book series by Hugh Howey, the show stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer working in the bowels of the silo, and Oscar winner Tim Robbins as Bernard, the community’s head of information technology. It premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday and also stars Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo and Common.

Chatting to reporters over Zoom, the actors say the story is a cautionary tale along the lines of classic dystopian novels such as George Orwell’s 1984 (1949) and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World (1932).

And there are striking similarities with the world as it stands today.

“There are a lot of parallels, like when it comes to a government controlling the environment,” says Ferguson, whose character uncovers the silo’s secrets while investigating the death of a friend.

“And also the horror of the whole Covid-19 situation of being locked in,” adds the 39-year-old Swedish actress, who appeared in science-fiction drama Dune (2021) and spy thriller Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015).

Robbins, 64, thinks part of the fun for the audience is seeing those parallels themselves.

“The silo is a highly controlled society where, due to the fears of those who run it, there’s a certain amount of repression, a tight control of information and the censorship that goes along with that,” says the American actor, who starred in prison drama The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the crime film Mystic River (2003).

He adds: “There’s a narrative that the powers that be are constantly encouraging, and the question from the very start is: What is the truth?

“And what do you do if the truth could lead to the safety of 10,000 people being compromised? This is one of the things my character has to deal with.”