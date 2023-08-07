Summer Meng posts for first time since husband Mickey Huang was questioned by cops

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Summer Meng has updated her Instagram account for the first time since her husband, television host Mickey Huang, was questioned by the police last Friday over sexual harassment allegations.

On Sunday, she posted photos and videos of her taking their one-year-old daughter to a new dessert shop set up by her mother and sister.

The 32-year-old actress introduced her fans to the shop’s offerings and also let her daughter have a taste of one of the desserts.

Meng posted a photo of herself with a bowl of bubble tea rice cake, with the upper half of her face not visible. Some netizens said she seemed to have lost weight.

Huang, 51, was embroiled in Taiwan’s #MeToo movement in June after a female netizen by the name of Zofia accused an unnamed celebrity of sexual harassment more than 10 years ago.

Huang later admitted on social media that he was the celebrity in question. He apologised and attempted self-mutilation, and was discharged from hospital a day later.

A second female netizen then came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment in 2013.

Last Friday, Huang’s home and office were searched by the Taipei police, with his personal items such as mobile phone, laptop and tablet removed from the premises for further investigation.

He was later taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, where he was questioned for 1½ hours before he was released on NT$350,000 (S$14,800) bail.