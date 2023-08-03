Taiwan’s #MeToo: Comedian Nono released on bail after police questioning

TAIPEI – Taiwanese comedian Nono, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women, was questioned by the Taipei police on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old’s home and office were searched by the authorities on Wednesday morning, with his personal items such as mobile phone and computer removed from the premises for further investigations.

He was taken by the police to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office in the afternoon, where he declined to make any comments to the waiting media.

Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu, was questioned for more than one hour at the prosecutors’ office, with the Taiwanese media reporting that he denied all the allegations against him.

He was released on NT$500,000 (S$21,200) bail and declined to speak to the media when he left the venue.

This was Nono’s first public appearance since being embroiled in Taiwan’s #MeToo movement.

Other male celebrities caught up in the scandal include television hosts Mickey Huang and Blackie Chen and actor Aaron Yan.

Nono was first accused of sexual harassment by former model Amber Chang in a Facebook post on June 19.

Taiwanese influencer Anissa, better known by the name Teacher Xiaohong, subsequently claimed on social media that she was also one of his victims.

She disclosed at a press conference held on June 21 that she had received messages from more than 20 women accusing Nono of sexually harassing them. Nono announced on social media on the same day that he would suspend his work.