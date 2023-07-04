Taiwan’s #MeToo: Actor Aaron Yan under investigation over influencer’s allegations

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Aaron Yan is under police investigation over allegations made by Taiwanese influencer Raku in June.

Raku, 22, claimed on social media on June 20 that he began a sexual relationship with Yan, 37, in 2017, when he was 16 and the star was 31.

Raku accused Yan of “penetrating” him when he was asleep and taking videos of them having sex without his consent. The videos were leaked in 2018.

Yan’s home and studio were searched by Taiwanese police on Monday, and his belongings, such as his mobile phone and laptop, were taken away for investigation.

The actor was also questioned by the authorities on the same day, as he was suspected of violating the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act.

He was then released on bail of NT$500,000 (S$22,000) in the evening and barred from leaving Taiwan.

Yan told the media after posting bail that he will cooperate fully with the investigations, adding that he will try his best to clear his name.

He previously reacted to Raku’s allegation on June 20 by admitting to their past relationship and claiming that the videos might have been leaked after he had sent his mobile phone for repairs.

He also gatecrashed Raku’s press conference the next day, bowing and apologising to the influencer twice before leaving the venue.