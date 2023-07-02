Taiwan’s #MeToo: Nono and Blackie Chen face new woes

TAIPEI – Two of the male celebrities at the centre of the #MeToo movement sweeping through Taiwan’s entertainment scene are facing fresh woes.

Comedian-host Nono, 52, who was accused by at least 20 women of sexual harassment and sexual assault last week, had subsequently announced he was putting his career on hold.

His most vocal accuser, influencer Anissa, also known as Teacher Xiaohong, said last Friday that she has filed charges with the prosecutor against Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu. She added at the time she had 25 women who had come forward to share their stories with her.

In another Facebook post last Saturday, she updated that figure to 30 and alleged that the most recent incident occurred in 2020.

When approached for comment, Nono’s representative said: “Let’s turn the matter over to judicial investigation then.”

Television host Blackie Chen, 46, who had also last week come under fire from women he worked with, has stepped down temporarily as the chief executive of Taiwanese professional basketball league P. League+. He used to be a basketball player before retiring from the game due to an injury and founded the league in 2020.

His decision, which was announced by the basketball league last Friday, came in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment from singer Tina Chou, 38, and actress Yuan Kuo, 34.

Chen and his wife, singer Christine Fan, 47, have denied the accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Chou.

However, teams in the league were reportedly concerned that the allegations would hurt the league’s reputation and asked it to issue a statement.