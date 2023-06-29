Taiwan’s #MeToo: Blackie Chen sues Tina Chou for $437,000; second woman comes forward to accuse him

TAIPEI – Taiwanese celebrity couple Blackie Chen and Christine Fan have filed a civil lawsuit against singer Tina Chou, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Chen, 46, a popular host, and his 47-year-old wife, who is a singer, have both denied her allegations and are suing for NT$10 million (S$437,000) to “restore the reputation of the parties concerned”, according to the lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The couple also wanted an apology and said the money would be donated to charities which protect women and victims of crimes.

Chou, 38, also known by her stage name Da Ya (Big Tooth), alleged on social media on Tuesday morning that her former boss – a “Mr Chen” – had hugged her from behind and tried to coerce her into having sex 11 years ago.

On Wednesday night, a second woman came forward to accuse Chen of sexual harassment. Taiwanese actress Yuan Kuo, 34, posted a lengthy Facebook post which detailed two alleged encounters with him.

She claimed that the first time, he grabbed her from behind and demanded she kiss him. In order to get out of the situation, she said she kissed him on the cheek and he let her go.

In the second instance, she alleged that he took her to the home he shared with Fan and threw her on the bed. She said she struggled furiously and felt disgusted when his lower body pressed onto her. Only when she started crying did he relent and let her leave.

She said that she has since got over the incidents, which allegedly took place in 2015, when Fan was pregnant with twin boys, who are now eight.