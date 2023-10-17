Superstar Song Joong-ki cannot find work outside of South Korea

SEOUL – South Korean star Song Joong-ki, who has won commercial and critical television success through works such as Reborn Rich (2022) and Vincenzo (2021), cannot find work outside of South Korea.

He said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul that he has been looking for new genres and projects to try internationally.

“Many people think that I’ve become interested in doing overseas projects after marrying my wife, but I’ve been going to global auditions for many years to try more genres in different cultures and systems,” he added.

He said that his wife Katy Louise Saunders, a British actress, has helped to arrange meetings and auditions for him as she “has friends in the UK and Hollywood”.

“But sadly, I failed all of those auditions,” he said with a laugh.

The actor, who got married in January, returned to South Korea after spending nine months in Saunders’ home town in Rome, Italy, where the couple welcomed their son in June.

Song, whose projects are mostly TV dramas, said the horror genre is on his to-try list.

The baby-faced actor, 38, chose to show his rough-and-tumble side in rookie director Kim Chang-hoon’s noir flick Hopeless, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

“I’ve always wanted to do the noir genre. Hopeless was a project that was so coveted that I came to read it only by chance,” said Song.

“I was asked if it would be okay for me to play a supporting role. I also decided to join the project for free.”

Any added cost to the project would mean having to seek outside investment, which could affect the storyline and the film’s direction, he said.

In Hopeless, Song plays Chi-gun, a gang boss’ right-hand man with a shadowy past. The story follows 18-year-old Yeon-kyu (Hong Xa-bin), who enters the world of crime after meeting Chi-gun.