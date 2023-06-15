Actor Song Joong-ki welcomes baby boy with British wife

ROME – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is officially a dad.

His British wife Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to a boy and he announced the good news via his official fan club on Wednesday, sharing a photo of his baby’s tiny hand holding an adult’s finger.

The 37-year-old, who starred in the television series Vincenzo (2021) and Reborn Rich (2022), wrote in Korean: “I am currently in Italy and I finally met our baby in my wife’s home town of Rome. The boy is healthy and both mother and son are well.

“This is like the most precious gift both of us have received as it is our biggest dream to set up a happy family.”

In the same letter, he gushed about living out a professional dream as well.

“I have wrapped up filming for the movie My Name Is Loh Kiwan in Hungary and I had the honour of attending the Cannes Film Festival (in May) for the movie Hopeless. All the moments from the film festival seemed like a dream to me, as I spent every day in happiness.”

He also thanked his fans for their love and support, adding he will be back soon with another acting project.

Song confirmed his relationship with Saunders, 38, in December 2022. The couple were said to have been introduced by a mutual acquaintance in 2022.

He disclosed a month later that they got married and that she was pregnant.

Song’s first marriage was to South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo in 2017 after they played lovers in the hit military romance Descendants Of The Sun (2016). They divorced in 2019.