Streaming sneaks: Sophomore seasons of The Bear, D.P. and more bring back beloved characters

SINGAPORE – A talented but troubled chef, murder mystery suspects, runaway soldiers and mamasans. Sophomore seasons of popular series return in July with beloved characters facing new troubles. The Straits Times highlights four titles.

The Bear 2

Premieres on Disney+ on July 19

The dramedy about award-winning chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) giving up his Michelin-starred restaurant career to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his older brother was a widely acclaimed hit in its first season.

With many critics deeming it one of the best new television shows of 2022, it won White the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild prizes for best actor in a comedy series. The show’s stellar cast was also nominated for Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While the first season focused on Carmy’s grief over his brother as he struggled to gain the respect of his staff, the second follows his attempts to bring the restaurant to greater heights.

Why it is worth the watch: The second season, which premiered in the United States in June, has earned rapturous reviews. And the strength of its first season has attracted a roster of A-list guest stars such as Oscar-winning British actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite, 2019).