Streaming sneaks: Sophomore seasons of The Bear, D.P. and more bring back beloved characters

SINGAPORE – A talented but troubled chef, murder mystery suspects, runaway soldiers and mamasans. Sophomore seasons of popular series return in July with beloved characters facing new troubles. The Straits Times highlights four titles.
The Bear 2
Premieres on Disney+ on July 19
The dramedy about award-winning chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) giving up his Michelin-starred restaurant career to take over his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his older brother was a widely acclaimed hit in its first season.
With many critics deeming it one of the best new television shows of 2022, it won White the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild prizes for best actor in a comedy series. The show’s stellar cast was also nominated for Best Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
While the first season focused on Carmy’s grief over his brother as he struggled to gain the respect of his staff, the second follows his attempts to bring the restaurant to greater heights.
Why it is worth the watch: The second season, which premiered in the United States in June, has earned rapturous reviews. And the strength of its first season has attracted a roster of A-list guest stars such as Oscar-winning British actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite, 2019).
The Afterparty 2
Premieres on Apple TV+ on July 12
The first season of The Afterparty in 2022 was a comedic whodunnit told through the different perspectives of each attendee. Set at a high-school reunion where one of them was murdered, each suspect told his or her version of events of the night through different film genres – romantic comedy, musical and action.
Comedienne Tiffany Haddish stars as Detective Danner, who investigates the case. The second season largely follows the same concept, though Danner now has to solve a murder at a wedding.
Aside from Haddish, stars Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao reprise their roles as Aniq and Zoe from the first season respectively, as they move from their high-school reunion to the nuptials of Zoe’s sister.
Why it is worth the watch: The loose anthology format of The Afterparty means each season has the chance to introduce a new cast. Expect beloved comedy stars such as John Cho, Ken Jeong and Zach Woods to join the party.
Last Madame: Sisters Of The Night
Premieres on mewatch on July 13 and Mediacorp YouTube Drama Channel on July 20
The 2019 Joanne Peh-led period drama that raised eyebrows with its risque intimate scenes is back after a four-year wait. But, instead of a continuation, audiences are getting a prequel.
The first season followed the story of Peh’s cold but successful brothel owner Fung Lan. The prequel will show who Fung Lan was before she became a mamasan – a young prostitute at a Japanese brothel who flees a loveless marriage her wealthy family had arranged.
The younger version of the character will be played by Singaporean actress Fang Rong. She is joined by Gini Chang (as fellow prostitute Nozomi, who eventually becomes Fung Lan’s lifelong friend Ah Yoke) and Star Search winner Zhang Zetong (as a rich young man).
Why it is worth the watch: Feast your eyes on the 1920s Japanese-style brothel complete with courtyard, tatami mats, red lanterns and shoji screens that the production created just for the show. And, of course, steamy scenes are to be expected.
D.P. 2
Premieres on Netflix on July 28
The hunt for runaway soldiers begins again with the return of D.P., the 2021 Netflix K-drama about the Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) unit in the South Korean military. The unit tracks down defectors who escape military service.
The first season, which was named one of the best international shows of 2021 by The New York Times, highlighted the harsh realities of the South Korean military conscription such as its strict hierarchy, bullying and hazing rituals which drive men to extremes.
With leading men Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan reprising their roles as D.P. officers Joon-ho and Ho-yeol, the second season deals with the fallout of a major tragedy arising from one of the duo’s missions.
Why it is worth the watch: For those who want something other than fantasy or romance in a K-drama, D.P.’s premise promises something rarely explored on South Korean screens.