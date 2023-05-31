Streaming Sneaks: Housewives, widows and teenage girls tell their stories

SINGAPORE – Teenage girls, housewives and a widow in her 50s. Television in the month of June is marked by the stories of women across all stages of life. The Straits Times highlights three titles.

Lies Hidden In My Garden

Premieres on Prime Video on June 19

K-drama A-lister Kim Tae-hee returns to the small screen after a three-year break following the hit series, Hi Bye, Mama! (2020).

This time, she takes on the role of a suburban housewife who has a seemingly perfect life with a beautiful home and a wealthy doctor husband.

But that facade begins to crack when she notices a strange rotting smell in her backyard. It draws her into the life of a mysterious woman named Chu Sang-eun, a victim of domestic abuse who is willing to do anything to escape her pitiful life.

Chu is played by one of South Korea’s hottest stars of the moment – The Glory’s (2022 to 2023) Lim Ji-yeon. Her turn as a villainous bully in the revenge drama bagged her the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Baeksang Arts Awards in April.