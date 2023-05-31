Streaming Sneaks: Housewives, widows and teenage girls tell their stories

SINGAPORE – Teenage girls, housewives and a widow in her 50s. Television in the month of June is marked by the stories of women across all stages of life. The Straits Times highlights three titles.
Lies Hidden In My Garden
Premieres on Prime Video on June 19
K-drama A-lister Kim Tae-hee returns to the small screen after a three-year break following the hit series, Hi Bye, Mama! (2020).
This time, she takes on the role of a suburban housewife who has a seemingly perfect life with a beautiful home and a wealthy doctor husband.
But that facade begins to crack when she notices a strange rotting smell in her backyard. It draws her into the life of a mysterious woman named Chu Sang-eun, a victim of domestic abuse who is willing to do anything to escape her pitiful life.
Chu is played by one of South Korea’s hottest stars of the moment – The Glory’s (2022 to 2023) Lim Ji-yeon. Her turn as a villainous bully in the revenge drama bagged her the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Baeksang Arts Awards in April.
Why it is worth the watch: The Glory’s Lim Ji-yeon going from bully to bullied is a must-watch.
Never Have I Ever 4
Premieres on Netflix on June 8
The coming-of-age teenage comedy started with its lovable Indian-American protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) trying to find her way in high school and around boys. It took her to highs such as dating school hotshot and long-time crush Paxton (Darren Barnet), and lows like two-timing Paxton and her rival-turned-friend Ben (Jaren Lewison).
At the end of Season 3, Devi broke up with Paxton and seemed to have started something new with Ben. But series co-creator Lang Fisher says the love triangle is not over. And the fourth and final season’s teaser suggests there might even be a new love interest on the horizon.
Apart from love, Devi and best friends – Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) – have to contend with their future as graduation and college loom.
Why it is worth the watch: Will team #Bevi or #Daxton prevail? Or will Devi outgrow both boys? The only way to know is to watch the series.
And Just Like That... 2
Premieres on HBO Go on June 22
The lives and loves of the women of the famed romantic-comedy series Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) continue in the spin-off show And Just Like That...
With stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their iconic roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte respectively, the first season followed Carrie as she nursed the pain of suddenly losing her husband Mr Big (Chris Noth).
In the upcoming season, she is ready to embrace love again. New York’s most famous fictional sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw is back in the dating field.
Why it is worth the watch: Carrie’s big love in the original series may have been Mr Big, but she also had an on-again-off-again relationship with the attractive carpenter Aidan. With John Corbett reprising the role in the second season of And Just Like That..., viewers should tune in to see if Carrie and Aidan end up together.