Streaming sneaks: Travel through time in May with period and dystopian series

SINGAPORE – Want to see ancient China, 1930s Korea or perhaps the chaotic Nixon administration of the 1970s?

A slew of television series premiering in May set in different worlds and time periods will take viewers all through history and a little bit into the future.

The Straits Times highlights five upcoming shows that are worth the watch.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Premieres on Netflix on Thursday

A spin-off of Netflix’s steamy Regency-era romance series Bridgerton (2020 to present), Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel that takes a closer look at the monarchy.

In Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio as the younger queen, Golda Rosheuvel as the mature version) is the ultimate authority, making decisions and public appearances in place of her beloved yet senile husband King George.

But the prequel shows her at a more vulnerable time. It chronicles her rise, from her love story and eventual marriage to the dashing King George (Corey Mylchreest) to how their union spurred a great societal shift.

Why it is worth the watch: With its heartfelt yet sexy love stories, both seasons of Bridgerton have successfully launched the careers of its young stars, shooting heart-throbs such as Rege-Jean Page to international fame. Watch to find out if Amarteifio and Mylchreest will follow suit.

Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday