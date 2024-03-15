South Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee spotted together in Hawaii

SEOUL – South Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee have been spotted on vacation at the same hotel in Hawaii, but both the actors’ agencies on March 15 declined to confirm rumours that the two are dating.

According to posts on social media, Han, 29, and Ryu, 37, were reportedly seen vacationing together at a luxury hotel swimming pool in Hawaii.

Amid the circling dating rumours, Ryu’s agency released an official announcement.

“It is true that Ryu is staying in Hawaii for photography work. We kindly ask (the public) to respect the actor’s (privacy) on his trip. In the future, (we) will not respond to every rumour that comes from (the public) witnessing actors’ private lives,” read the statement by CJes Studios.

The agency representing Han, 9 Ato Entertainment, said via local media outlets that “it is true that Han went on a vacation to Hawaii with close female friends, but regarding the rest, we kindly request understanding (in declining to respond to any dating rumours) as it falls within the range of (Han’s) privacy.”

Currently, Han and Ryu are reportedly reviewing lead roles in a drama series titled Delusion, which narrates the story of an artist who takes on the task of drawing the portrait of an alluring woman.

Han is known for roles in popular K-dramas such as The World of the Married (2020) while Ryu’s credits include Reply 1988. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK