K-couple Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri break up after dating for seven years

SEOUL – Even South Korean celebrity couple Ryu Jun-yeol and Hyeri could not escape the “seven-year curse”.

South Korean media outlet News1 first reported on Monday that Ryu, 37, and Hyeri, 29, broke up recently and have decided to remain as colleagues who support each other.

The agencies of both artistes confirmed the split, but declined to provide more details.

Ryu and Hyeri began dating after starring in the hit nostalgic K-drama Reply 1988 (2015 to 2016) and went public in August 2017.

While the couple did not share many photos on social media, their relationship was deemed to be stable, with many fans believing that marriage was on the cards.

Hyeri also visited Ryu while he was filming new drama Money Game in September 2022 to celebrate his birthday, and sent a coffee truck for the entire cast and crew.

She is still following Ryu on Instagram and has not deleted the few photos of them together. Meanwhile, Ryu follows only Greenpeace Korea and Compassion Korea on Instagram.

He recently won acclaim for his role as a visually disabled royal acupuncturist in the period mystery drama The Night Owl (2022).

He was named Best Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards in April and is nominated in the same category at the upcoming Grand Bell and Blue Dragon Film awards.

Hyeri, whose full name is Lee Hye-ri, is a member of K-pop girl group Girl’s Day and became popular after appearing as a cast member on variety show Real Men in 2014.

She has starred in TV dramas such as My Roommate Is A Gumiho (2021) and Moonshine (2021 to 2022).