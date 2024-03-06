Aespa’s Karina apologises for surprising fans with Lee Jae-wook dating news

SEOUL – Karina of K-pop girl group Aespa has apologised to her fans for surprising them with the news of her dating South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook.

The singer, whose real name is Yu Ji-min, posted a handwritten letter on her Instagram account on March 5, explaining that it took her some time to talk about dating Lee as she wanted to be cautious about it.

She addressed the Aespa fandom, known as MY, writing in Korean: “I know how MYs who have supported me must be disappointed, thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. Because I understand your feelings, I feel even more sorry.”

Karina, 23, and Lee, 25, confirmed their relationship on Feb 27 when news of the two dating went public via a news report in South Korean publication Dispatch.

Some fans had expressed disappointment and concern at the news of Karina’s new relationship, saying she should be focusing on her role as the leader of Aespa, which are planning a comeback in 2024 with a new release and a world tour in June.

Earlier on Feb 27, Dispatch revealed that Karina and Lee have been dating since they first met at Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 Men’s Collection fashion show in Milan on Jan 14.

The report stated that the two stars usually met in Lee’s neighbourhood, as Karina lives with the other three members of Aespa – Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

Karina and Lee were also spotted on a late-night walk in his neighbourhood.

Aespa’s agency SM Entertainment and Lee’s agency C-JeS Studio confirmed on Feb 27 that “the two are getting to know each other”.

“Despite the risk that this letter could again hurt your feelings, I’m writing it to sincerely apologise to my fans who have gifted me with the warmest days since my debut,” wrote Karina, who debuted as a member of Aespa in 2020.

“I hope to heal your feelings. I’ve always been truthful to MYs and each of you is still very important to me.”

She added: “I will not disappoint you any more and want to show you an even more mature and hardworking version of myself.”