South Korean actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol break up two weeks after relationship reveal

SEOUL – South Korean actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have ended their relationship just two weeks after the duo revealed their relationship.

Korean entertainment website EDaily reported the break-up on March 30, citing representatives of the respective celebrities.

Han’s agency, 9ATO Entertainment, had issued a statement confirming the pair had broken up.

“They realised that their roles as actors are greater. They have promised not to waste any emotions on personal matters any longer,” it said.

9ATO Entertainment said that Han was sorry for the way she had handled the issue, and the agency also apologised for failing to care for her.

“We are reflecting. Although it is very late, we are trying to correct it from now on,” it said.

Ryu’s agency also confirmed the break-up, reported EDaily.

On March 16, Han confirmed that she was in a relationship via a blog post, but did not mention the name of the other party.

The acknowledgement came a day after rumours of her romance with Ryu spread online.

The pair were reportedly seen vacationing together at a luxury hotel swimming pool in Hawaii, with their respective agencies requesting the public for privacy.

Ryu had ended a seven-year relationship with his former girlfriend, singer-actress Hyeri, in November 2023.

Han and Ryu are reportedly reviewing lead roles in a drama series titled Delusion, which narrates the story of an artist who takes on the task of drawing the portrait of an alluring woman.

Han gained wider recognition after playing a young mistress in the hit K-drama The World Of The Married (2020), and recently starred in the Netflix period thriller Gyeongseong Creature (2023 to present).

Ryu rose to prominence after acting in K-drama Reply 1988 (2015 to 2016), which also starred Hyeri. He was named Best Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards in April 2023 for his role as a visually disabled royal acupuncturist in the period mystery drama The Night Owl (2022).