‘Dreams come true’: K-actress Han So-hee starstruck by Natalie Portman at Dior event in Paris

It was a dream come true for South Korean actress Han So-hee.

An ambassador in South Korea for French luxury fashion house Christian Dior, Han attended the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection by Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan 22.

The 29-year-old star took to social media on Jan 23 to share several photos and videos of herself at the event, including one in which she appeared like an adoring fan in the presence of Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman.

Han shared another photo with the Hollywood star in another post, writing: “Dreams come true.”

Portman, 42, won the Best Actress Oscar for the psychological drama Black Swan (2010) and is also known for playing Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy Episodes I to III (1999 to 2005).

Other celebrities who attended the event included Barbadian pop star Rihanna, The Queen’s Gambit (2020) actress Anya Taylor-Joy, The Crown (2016 to 2023) actress Elizabeth Debicki, American comedienne-actress Ali Wong and Indian actress Sonam Kapoor.

Han was a commercial model before she made her acting debut in the TV series Reunited Worlds (2017). She gained wider recognition after playing a young mistress in the hit K-drama The World Of The Married (2020), opposite Kim Hee-ae and Park Hae-joon.

Han recently starred in the Netflix period thriller Gyeongseong Creature (2023 to present) alongside Park Seo-joon.