South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook tests positive for Covid-19

SEOUL - South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming one of the biggest names in the country's entertainment industry to be infected with the virus.

The heart-throb, who was about to film Netflix series Annarasumanar (The Sound Of Magic), is now undergoing treatment in isolation, his agency Glorious Entertainment said in a statement on Monday (July 26).

According to the South Korean media, Ji, 34, went for a test over the weekend and it came back positive on Monday.

His co-stars, actor Hwang In-youp and actress Choi Sung-eun, have since tested negative.

Filming for the Netflix series, which is based on popular webtoon Annarasumanara, has been halted as a result.

Ji, who is well-known for his roles in TV series such as Empress Ki (2013 to 2014) and Backstreet Rookie (2020), is the latest celebrity in South Korea to test positive for Covid-19, raising fears of an outbreak in the country's entertainment industry.

Kim Sung-kyu, the leader of K-pop boy band Infinite, Lee Min-hyuk of boy band BtoB and Doyoung and Junghwan, members of boy band Treasure, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Other celebrities who have caught the virus include model Han Hye-jin, actor Kim Kang-min of TV series My Roommate Is A Gumiho (2021), singer San of boy group Ateez, singer Hani of girl group Exid and singer Seo In-young, formerly of girl band Jewelry.

Meanwhile, comedian Yoo Jae-suk of Running Man (2010 to present) fame tested negative for the virus. He went into quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed case while filming the variety show You Quiz On The Block.

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung and Ju Ji-hoon also tested negative for Covid-19, after a crew member on the set of spy thriller Hunt was found to have the virus.