Sleep’s writer-director taps the fear of surrendering one’s body to the night

SINGAPORE – Every night, a strange transformation happens. Humans lie down, slip into a coma-like state, then hallucinate wildly for several hours.

South Korean film-maker Jason Yu, 33, wanted to tap the anxieties around closing one’s eyes and becoming unaware of the world and its hazards.

“Sleep is a state of complete surrender to your environment. It’s a great subject for a horror film,” says the writer-director in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times.

His debut feature, simply titled Sleep, was selected for the Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival in May and the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival. It opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

The story concerns newlyweds Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi). They are in love and all seems perfect until Soo-jin notices that in the mornings, household objects are not where she left them the previous night.

The film touches on the anxieties around the choice of life partners, the people to whom one’s most vulnerable sides are exposed.

In the story, Soo-jin comes to believe that her husband might have something to do with the nightly happenings, but lacks proof and becomes plagued by paranoia and guilt.

Yu says: “Trust in the person you share the bed with is crucial. You trust them not to harm you and to even protect you from any danger that might fall upon you while you’re asleep.

“However, when that person becomes the biggest threat, everything changes, and your peace and safety are no longer guaranteed. This is the devastating situation that kicks off the movie.”

Yu says that while Sleep was not directly inspired by other thrillers about malignant partners, he is a fan of the sub-genre, having loved movies such as The Stepford Wives (1975) and Get Out (2017).

He also kept the action confined to the couple’s average-sized apartment, despite getting advice from others about occasionally moving the story elsewhere, giving audiences some variety in the setting.

“A home is a safe place where people seek refuge from the horrors of the world. Turning that place into the source of horror raises the stakes and creates a fascinating situation,” he says.