At The Movies: Thrills aplenty in South Korean crime caper Smugglers, Chinese trafficking drama No More Bets

Smugglers (NC16)

129 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: When their livelihood of harvesting oysters is contaminated by a chemical plant, the female divers of a 1970s South Korea port town turn to smuggling, salvaging contraband from the sea.

Smugglers has run off with the year’s fourth-biggest box office in South Korea to no surprise.

Veteran (2015) and Escape From Mogadishu (2021) director Ryoo Seung-wan is a hit-maker, and he has a stellar ensemble filling out the colourful felons of a unique maritime crime caper.

Kim Hye-soo and Yum Jung-ah co-star respectively as lead divers Choon-ja and Jin-sook, the two of them best friends until a suspected act of betrayal by Choon-ja gets everyone arrested.

Choon-ja herself escapes to Seoul.

Three years later, she returns with a business partner, the suave smuggling kingpin Sergeant Kwon (Zo In-sung), and a proposal for a high-stakes diamond operation that will put the divers’ hardscrabble lives behind them.

The period aesthetics extend beyond the costumes and music to vividly recall the country’s post-war poverty.

The divers struggle to scrape by. Their loot enriches only a local gangster (Park Jeong-min), the customs chief (Kim Jong-soo) and, now, Sergeant Kwon too.

Jin-sook’s crew of half-dozen are easy to root for as they conspire with a coquettish teahouse madame – she cannot swim, much less dive, but she can seduce; and actress Go Min-si is scene-stealing comic relief – to free themselves from patriarchal exploitation.

The plot is lively with bluffs and double-crosses.

The centrepiece is a one-man-versus-an-army axe battle that references Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy (2003), and even more exciting is the rousing underwater finale.

Hot take: This female-powered action adventure is a treat – from its novel subject to the swell cast including great white sharks in indispensable supporting roles.

