At The Movies: Don’t mess with Liam Neeson in Retribution and Jung Woo-sung in A Man Of Reason

Retribution (PG13)

91 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: An American banker and his two children are trapped in a car rigged to explode if he fails to complete the instructions of a mysterious caller on his cellphone, or if any of them attempts an escape.

The Euro-thriller Retribution, set in Germany’s Berlin, is Speed (1994) with a Mercedes sport utility vehicle and dad at the wheel.

So fortunately, the hedge-fund hotshot father Matt Turner is played by Liam Neeson, whose stock-in-trade is to extricate his family from mortal danger, whether it is his kidnapped daughter in Taken (2008), his abducted wife in Taken 2 (2012), he himself in Taken 3 (2014) or an estranged son in Run All Night (2015).

The Irish thespian’s forays have been sheer formula since his mid-career reinvention as an everyman action hero.

But Hungarian director Nimrod Antal’s (Control, 2003) remake of the 2015 Spanish production El Desconocido is pacey and compact even if it is more of the same.

Over one frantic day, Matt speeds around the city, trying to deliver his kids (Jack Champion and Lilly Aspell) to safety and decipher who is behind this inconvenience and why.

Truth be told, the villain is laughably obvious.

He witnesses his co-workers get blown up along the way as a warning the bombs in his vehicle are no hoax and becomes the prime suspect in their deaths, pursued by Europol.

Also ensnared are Matthew Modine as his business partner and Embeth Davidtz as the wife in the actress’ reunion with Neeson 30 years after Schindler’s List (1993).

Never forget, Neeson earned an Academy Award citation for that star performance. He is capable of more than saving kin and B-movies.